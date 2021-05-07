Kingdom COVID: ATEEZ, BTOB, Stray Kids, SF9, THE BOYZ & iKON’s Donghyuk test negative; 2 members self isolate

Results for the participating groups in Mnet’s Kingdom are out. Check them out here.

Yesterday, Pinkvilla reported that a dance crew member of THE BOYZ was revealed to be COVID 19 positive by Mnet. THE BOYZ is one of the six participating K-Pop groups in Mnet’s idol reality show Kingdom: Legendary War. The entire cast and crew of Kingdom was then announced to be undergoing tests for COVID 19, as the last stage was a collaborative one where THE BOYZ performed with SF9 and iKON. It was also stated that it was ‘highly unlikely’ of anyone being in close contact with the patient.

Today, through various K-media outlets, the agencies announced their representative group’s results one by one, as and when they came in. In ascending order, Stray Kids, SF9, THE BOYZ, BTOB, ATEEZ and iKON’s Kim Donhyun released their results. While all the five groups’ members and staff tested negative, FNC announced that SF9 member Yoo Taeyang was “classified as someone who came into close contact” with the positive case, so he will be undertaking self-isolation while other members will continue with their scheduled activities.

Cre.ker Entertainment also announced that THE BOYZ’ Juyeon was also someone who came in close contact with the patient and will be self-isolating, along with an update stating that the entire group is halting their activities till May 18.

iKON’s Donghyuk will also be in self-quarantine for two weeks, till May 18, as he was found to be another member who came in close contact with the COVID positive dancer, announced YG Entertainment. The other members' test results are still awaited.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ, BTOB, SF9 will continue with their scheduled activities. Stray Kids is also most likely to continue, however no information regarding that has yet been announced.

Stay tuned for updates about iKON members.

