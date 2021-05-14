Kingdom: Legendary War: Stray Kids continue their winning streak; While SF9 continues its persistent fight

Even the ongoing pandemic is not deterring these fierce groups from giving their best shot. Read on to find out how our competing groups ranked.

The last couple of weeks have been hectic and maddening for the contestants of Kingdom: Legendary War. Besides the fierce competition, the Coronavirus scare has been looming large on everybody's head. The competing groups came in close contact with a dance crew member who was unfortunately diagnosed as COVID positive. The competing groups tested themselves and thankfully, they tested negative. However, Kim Donghyuk, of iKON, who came into close contact with the dancer who tested COVID positive, will remain in self-quarantine until May 18 at noon KST.

Also, Cre.Ker Entertainment, THE BOYZ's label stated that Juyeon would also be under self-isolation until May 18, following his negative test result. This means Donghyuk and Juyeon will not be participating in the group's activities, till they don't finish their quarantine stay. But the show must go on, right? Well, we have fresh updates from this week's telecast of Kingdom: Legendary War.

On the episode aired on May 13, Mnet released the current overall rankings of ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON, SF9, Stray Kids, and THE BOYZ. The current rankings of the competing groups are - 1. Stray Kids, 2. ATEEZ, 3. BTOB, 4. iKON, 5. THE BOYZ and 6. SF9. For the past weeks, Mnet has been ranking the contestants based on the following criterion - experts' voting 25%, self-evaluation votes 25%, YouTube views 10%, and global vote 40%.

The current overall ranking of the team with the combination of the points is based on 100 sec. introduction stage, Round 1 (To The World) and Round 2 (Re-Born). Stray Kids continue their winning streak as top-notch performers, closely followed by ATEEZ, BTOB, and iKON. Winners of Road to Kingdom, THE BOYZ and fan-favourites SF9 have been persisting hard and trying to level up with the other competing groups.

Check out the ranking below:

Round 3 "No Limit" also started and the result of the first unit battle is out. The MAYFLY team (ATEEZ's HongJoong, Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Han, & ChangBin, BTOB's MinHyuk) won over IT'S ONE team (THE BOYZ's SunWoo, SF9's HwiYoung, iKON's Bobby) in the rap battle.

