KINGDOM reveals tracklist for second mini album History of Kingdom: PartII. Chiwoo

The new album focuses on the member Chiwoo. Read more to know about it!

KINGDOM has revealed the tracklist for their new mini album ‘History of Kingdom: PartII. Chiwoo’. The album will have seven songs including the ‘Intro: Echoes of Nirvana’, ‘Karma’, ‘Eternity’, ‘Magical’, ‘Warning’, ‘Make Us’ and an instrumental version of ‘Karma’. The title track of the mini album is ‘Karma’. The tracklist has been tailored to fit the concept of the album as it has the numbers written in Chinese characters and an old manuscript-style design. The title of the mini album conveys that it will be focusing on the group member Chiwoo while their debut mini album focused on the member named Arthur. This is their overall unique medieval concept where each member alludes to a different king in history.

The first mini album that focused on King Arthur had the lead single as ‘Excalibur’. The second and upcoming mini album is about Chiwoo who was a leader during the Three Sovereigns and Five Emperors era in ancient China and came to be honored and regarded as the God of War. Other members of the group are: Dann, Mujin, Louis, Ivan and Jahan. They debuted in February in 2021 under GF Entertainment. A medieval concept is something that has not been fully explored. Going into an era of futuristic technology, this concept is something that stands out from other rookie groups. The concept photos of the new mini album also match the time period as all the members have long hair with the dressing from the specific time and place. The vibes are that of a period drama which is something new and exciting.

KINGDOM’s new mini album will be released on July 1, 2021. Checkout the tracklist below:

