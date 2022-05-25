KINGDOM’s CHIWOO terminates contract due to personal reasons; Leaves group

On May 25, at 2:19 pm IST, GF Entertainment, home to K-pop boy group KINGDOM, released an official statement. The official notice came as a shock to the group’s fans, KINGMAKERs, as it provided a brief statement sharing that the group’s member CHIWOO had terminated his exclusive contract.

The statement expressed further, that this was due to personal reasons, and that CHIWOO had officially departed from the group. GF Entertainment also provided an update on KINGDOM’s fan signing events scheduled for the coming Friday and Sunday, sharing that the same will now proceed in a six-member system. Further, fans who won CHIWOO’s personal video call signing event will be provided a full refund by the record label.

You can read GF Entertainment’s complete statement, translated to English from Korean, below:

“Hello, this is GF Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to extend our gratitude to the fans who give their support and love to KINGDOM.

We would like to inform you of our official position on KINDOM’s previously shared plans for the future.

This is to inform you that CHIWOO, a member of KINGDOM, has terminated his exclusive contract due to personal reasons, and has left the group.

We apologise for causing concern to many, including fans, with this sudden news.

The fan signing events scheduled for Friday and Sunday will be proceeded with, in a six-member system. The record label will provide a full refund to the fans who won CHIWOO’s personal video call signing event.

Thank you.”

CHIWOO debuted as a part of KINGDOM with six other members on February 18, 2021, with their first EP, ‘History of Kingdom : PartI. Arthur’. The group recently made a comeback with their fourth EP, ‘History Of Kingdom : PartⅣ. Dann’, on March 31, 2022.

