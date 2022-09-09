‘Kingdom’ star Ju Ji Hoon, ‘Happiness’ star Han Hyo Joo and more confirmed as leads for ‘Dominant Species’

‘Dominant Species' is set in an era in which humans eat only cultured meat produced by culturing animal cells. The story begins with one after another, people who have doubts about the path of the CEO of BF, a biotechnology company that has dominated the cultured meat market. Ju Ji Hoon plays Woo Chae Woon, a former military bodyguard who graduated from the Naval Academy, and Han Hyo Joo plays Yoon Yoo Yu, the founder and CEO of BF Group, a cell culture meat company. Lee Hee Joon is Prime Minister Seon Woo Jae, Lee Mu Saeng is a founding member of the BF Group and is in charge of culture medium technology, and Park Ji Yeon is the BF Group's planning director and lawyer.

Writer Lee Soo Yeon, who wrote the drama 'Secret Forest' series and 'Life', will be producing a new drama called 'The Dominant Species'. Ace Factory, an entertainment agency and drama production company, announced on the 8th that it has cast Ju Ji Hoon , Han Hyo Joo, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Mu Saeng, and Park Ji Yeon for the drama.

The drama production is scheduled to begin in the second half of next year, and specific details such as the release schedule and programming have not been decided yet. Ju Ji Hoon’s first leading role was in the 2006 hit drama ‘Princess Hours’. His other notable works include ‘The Devil’, ‘Antique’, ‘Mask’, ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’ and its sequel, ‘The Spy Gone North’, ‘Dark Figure of Crime’, ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Jirisan’.

Han Hyo Joo is best known for her leading roles in television series such as ‘Heaven & Earth’ (2007), ‘Iljimae’ (2008), ‘Brilliant Legacy’ (2009), ‘Dong Yi’ (2010) for which she won the coveted Best Actress award at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards, ‘W’ (2016) and ‘Happiness’ (2021).

