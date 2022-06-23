‘Kingdom’ star Ju Ji Hoon to star in the upcoming drama ‘The Dominant Species’? Find Out

On June 23, an official from his agency H& Entertainment told Newsen, "Ju Ji Hoon received an offer to appear in 'The Dominant Species' and is considering it." 'The Dominant Species' is a work depicting the story of a world where superior genes, viruses, and food are eaten as pills.

It is known as a new work by Lee Soo Yeon, who wrote Disney+ ‘Grid' and 'Secret Forest'. The current arrangement is under discussion. It is noteworthy whether Ju Ji Hoon, who has been working hard since the end of ‘Jirisan', will confirm his appearance in 'The Dominant Species'.

Ju Ji Hoon had various bit parts in television dramas, but it was in 2006's romantic comedy ‘Princess Hours’, based on the manhwa ‘Goong’, that he achieved a breakthrough. The drama was a hit domestically with a peak rating of 28.3%, and internationally across Asia, catapulting Ju Ji Hoon into Korean Wave stardom. He won the Best New Actor award at the MBC Drama Awards along with his co-star Yoon Eun Hye.

In March 2007, he starred in KBS2' revenge drama ‘The Devil’, opposite Uhm Tae Woong and Shin Min Ah. The same month, he received the New Asian Star award at the 1st Astar TV Drama Awards for his performance in ‘Princess Hours’ and ‘The Devil’. His film debut was in ‘Antique’ (2008), based on the manga ‘Antique Bakery’. The film was invited to the 59th Berlin International Film Festival. He then reunited with ‘The Devil’ co-star Shin Min Ah in the romantic comedy ‘The Naked Kitchen’.

In 2019, he made a comeback to the small screen with two television series; Netflix's zombie period drama ‘Kingdom’, and MBC's fantasy legal drama ‘Item’. In 2020, Ju Ji Hoon reprised his role in the second season of ‘Kingdom’ and starred in the legal drama ‘Hyena’.

