‘Kingdom’ writer Kim Eun Hee working on the sequel to hit thriller drama ‘Signal’? Find Out

'Kingdom: Ashinjeon' writer Kim Eun-hee shared her plans for the next series of 'Signal'. On July 29, writer Kim Eun-hee of Netflix's 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' had time to talk about the work through a video interview. 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' is a special episode of the 'Kingdom' series that tells the story of Saeng Cho and Ashin, the beginning of the great tragedy that covered Joseon. The secret and origin of Ashin's identity and her purpose, which appeared at the end of 'Kingdom' season 2 and gave rise to countless questions, were revealed.

Kim Eun-hee, who is currently working on writing the 'Kingdom' series, shared her plans for a sequel to the drama 'Signal'. She said, "I may be sensitive, but as a writer, 'Signal' was a great gift for me." When asked, "What will happen to the sequel to 'Signal'?" I have the greed and will to make it even as a movie." Kim Eun-hee wants to show 'Signal' in any way before her retirement. “However, the work is not the will of the artist alone. I want to work in a dedicated manner to be able to complete this story and hopefully I can do that soon.” She added.

tvN’s ‘Signal’ was a hit drama, released in January of 2016 and the story revolves around Park Hae Yeong (Lee Je Hoon), who witnessed a young girl being kidnapped in front of his school in broad daylight as a elementary student, began distrusting police as they did not put any effort to find the girl or the culprit and soon enough, the dead body of the girl turned up. Fast forward 15 years later, Park Hae Yeong is a police officer and criminal profiler. One day, he finds a walkie-talkie that allows him to get in contact with Detective Lee Jae Han (Jo Jin Woong) who is in the past. Police officers Hae Yeong, Jae Han and Cha So Hyun (Kim Hye Soo) then set out on a journey to solve cold cases.

Kim Eun Hee wants to desperately show the finished product to us and we desperately want to watch it soon!

