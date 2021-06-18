Kingdom writer, Sweet Home director’s new drama with Jun Ji Hyun to finish filming in JUNE; Find details here

Read on to know what the powerful writer-director duo’s upcoming show, starring ‘Kingdom’ cast has in store for you.

From the acclaimed Writer and Director who gave us incredible Korea action thrillers, comes yet another drama that sets expectations high. Called ‘Cliffhanger’ or ‘Mount Jiri’, it is one of the most highly anticipated dramas of 2021. The drama is helmed by the internationally acclaimed writer Kim Eun Hee, who wrote ‘Signal’ and ‘Kingdom’, and the popular Director Lee Eung Bok, who directed the classic ‘Goblin’, ‘Mr. Sunshine’ and the recent hit ‘Sweet Home’.

tvN’s ‘Cliffhanger’ has actors Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon in the leads, with Sung Dong Il and Oh Jung Se portraying other main characters. The two leads come from Netflix’s ‘Kingdom’ world, in addition to writer Kim Eun Hee. The drama is described as a thrilling mysterious drama, and nothing less is expected from the writer-duo that have teamed up. The story revolves around a group of rangers and employees of a National Park, who take up the responsibility of rescuing survivors and lost trekkers. However, it is tricky to do so as the regions around Mount Jiri are unexplored and mysterious.

On June 18, a tvN representative stated, “All filming of tvN's new drama 'Mt. Jirisan' will be finished in June and will be aired in the second half of this year. The specific schedule is being coordinated.”

Jun Ji Hyun has previously taken part in hit dramas such as ‘My Love From Another Star’ and ‘Legend of The Blue Sea’. Joo Ji Hoon has shown his acting prowess in shows such as ‘Kingdom’, where he played the role of Crown Prince and ‘Hyena’.

It will be interesting to see what kind of adrenaline rush would ‘Cliffhanger’ offer to its viewers.

The show will broadcast sometime in the second half of this year, 2021.

