KINGDOM's Louis to temporarily sit out of activities due to health issues
KINGDOM is a South Korean K-pop group who made their debut in 2021. Louis would be taking a temporary hiatus due to health issues.
Key Highlight
-
KINGDOM member Louis will be going on a temporary hiatus due to health concerns
-
His agency released a statement regarding his health condition
KINGDOM's Louis would be taking a temporary hiatus dues to health concerns. Kingdom was formed in 2021 and debut led with their EP History of Kindlgdom: Part I. Arthur and the lead track Excalibur along with its music video. The group includes Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan, Chiwoo.
KINGDOM's Louis to take a temporary break
On November 28, KINGDOM's agency GF Entertainment announced that member Louis will be going on a temporary hiatus. They stated that Louis will not be participating in the Japanese activities. They informed that the member had been on a hiatus due to deteriorating health. They apologized to the Japanese fans who have been waiting for the seven KINGDOM members and declared that he will not be able to join the Japanese promotional schedule for their 7th mini album in December. They commented that their artist's health is their top priority abd asked for the fans' understanding. The agency assured taht they would inform of the upcoming Japan schedule as soon as possible.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: (f)x's Victoria denies marriage rumor with Chinese actor Ou Hao
Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a...