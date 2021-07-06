  1. Home
Kirti Kulhari on OTT platforms being a safe option: You get to do something substantial without burden of BO

Kirti Kulhari, who has been seen in ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’, ‘Bard Of Blood’ and ‘Four More Shots Please!’, says the OTT space has emerged as a safer option for everyone.
Kirti Kulhari on OTT platforms being a safe option: You get to do something substantial without burden of BO
"Theatres are very less of an option right now. People are not considering (visiting theatres). Producers and distributors themselves are not considering doing theatre (release) because there is so much at risk. The world is in such a transit right now that it can really be a huge loss if the theatre thing does not work," Kirti told IANS.

"OTT has become a safer option now and a great option because you get to do what you love doing, which is acting, and people get to see you, and you get to do something substantial without the burden of whether a film would run at the box-office or not," she added.

The 38-year-old actress further said: "You just want to do your thing because you want to, and people watch it because they want to. I think everyone kind of gains from this kind of arrangement at the moment."

Kirti is now gearing up for the medical thriller web series "Human".

Also read| Kirti Kulhari says marriages are overrated: ‘I can have a beautiful relationship and choose not to be married’

 

