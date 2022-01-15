Kirti Kulhari on sharing an on-screen kiss with Shefali Shah in ‘Human’: ‘It made me think beyond genders’

Actress Kirti Kulhari is one versatile star who has time and again impressed her audience with her choice of projects. Starting from her role in ‘Pink’ to ‘A girl on the train’ or in ‘Four More Shots Please’ the actress has always opted for distinctive characters that made her stand out of the league. The actress kept up with the trajectory when she opted for the role of a doctor in her recently released web series ‘Human,’ which is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In a recent interview, the 36-year-old actress opened up about sharing an on-screen kiss with her co-star Shefali Shah. Kirti summarised her experience of working on the character made her think “beyond genders” and was very “liberating” for her.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Kirti dished on the experience of sharing a kiss with Shefali. Terming the feeling as strange, the actress said still she was “up for it”. Kirti said that she had never done this before. She shared, “It is still strange for me to create that chemistry for a woman, to really give the expressions I would, falling for a guy. It is different.”

The ‘Jal’ actress also spoke about her breakthrough moment and said that as an actor she went “beyond the idea of genders.” Kirti confessed that she realised that the role isn’t about whether it is a man or a woman in front of her. But it was about the feeling, specifically the feeling she has for the person.

At first, Kirti said she was “nervous” as she described took the process of shooting the kissing sequence. Speaking her mind, the actress shared, “I was only thinking ‘what if I kiss her and feel something, what if I get turned on?’ That will be something, I will then have to sit back and think if I am also looking at women. That is the only thing I had.”

Speaking more about shooting the particular scene, the ‘Shaitan’ actress said that they had taken eight to ten shots of the particular scene from different angles, and after taking the first one, she felt “relieved.” Kirti shared when she did it the first time, they were like ‘okay’. Kirti shared that she was relieved at the time and thanked God that there was no feeling while doing the kiss.

Also read: Human Review: Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s medical thriller is high on drama