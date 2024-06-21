KISS OF LIFE, the South Korean girl group, will be making their much-anticipated comeback with new music. The group has released a teaser for the upcoming single titled Sticky, and the fans are ecstatic about it.

On June 21, 2024, KISS OF LIFE has released the teaser for their upcoming single, titled Sticky. In the short snippet, a trunk is seen going up the escalator of an airport, and a couple of butterflies point out towards the sign where all the members’ names have been written. In the next instance, an airplane flies which has KISS OF LIFE written over its body, and the truck is hanging from it mid-air. The door of the trunk opens and reveals the date of the single’s release date.

The song is scheduled to release on July 1, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Previously, the group released their first single album, titled Midas Touch, on April 4, 2024, along with the music video for the title track of the same name. The song has surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify and has gained over 20 million views on YouTube. The album also consisted of a B-side track named Nothing.

More about KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE is comprised of four members, Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. They were formed under S2 Entertainment and made their debut in 2023 with their extended play, Kiss of Life. Unlike other K-pop groups, KISS OF LIFE took a different direction with the release. They incorporated solo songs for each member on their debut album, along with music videos.

Natty's Sugarcoat was released on June 18, 2023, which took the K-pop community by storm. Additionally, solo music videos for Belle's Countdown, Julie's Kitty Cat, and Haneul's Play Love Games were dropped in subsequent days. Finally, on July 5, 2023, they made their official debut with the EP release and the music video for the title track, Shhh. The group released their second mini-album, Born to Be XX, on November 8, 2023, along with the music video for Bad News. They also released a music video for Nobody Knows on November 14, 2023.

