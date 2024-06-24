KISS OF LIFE, the K-pop girl group, is all set to make their comeback with a brand-new single titled Sticky. They have previously released teasers for the upcoming song. Moreover, the group has managed to create anticipation with a preview of the track.

KISS OF LIFE releases a preview for an upcoming single titled Sticky

On June 24, 2024, they released a preview of their upcoming single, titled Sticky. In the small snippet, the song consists of a pop beat combined with elements of synth. The lyrics talk about the beautiful feeling of falling in love. Moreover, the video consists of visual effects where four butterflies fly around, representing the four members of the group. However, amid the greenery, a glass cube can be seen with four butterflies inside it too.

The group announced their comeback through a teaser of the track a few days ago. The song is scheduled to release on July 1, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Previously, the group released their first single album, titled Midas Touch, on April 4, 2024, along with the music video for the title track of the same name. The album also consisted of a B-side track named Nothing.

More about the KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE is comprised of four members: Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. They were formed under S2 Entertainment and made their debut in 2023 with their extended play, Kiss of Life. Unlike other K-pop groups, KISS OF LIFE took a different direction with the release. They incorporated solo songs for each member on their debut album, along with music videos.

Natty's Sugarcoat was released on June 18, 2023, which took the K-pop community by storm. Additionally, solo music videos for Belle's Countdown, Julie's Kitty Cat, and Haneul's Play Love Games were dropped in subsequent days. Finally, on July 5, 2023, they made their official debut with the EP release and the music video for the title track, Shhh. The group released their second mini-album, Born to Be XX, on November 8, 2023, along with the music video for Bad News. They also released a music video for Nobody Knows on November 14, 2023.

