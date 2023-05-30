Who is Natty? Former Sixteen trainee with TWICE members introduced in KISS OF LIFE debut teaser

The K-pop scene is about to witness the rise of a new powerhouse girl group, KISS OF LIFE. With their recent debut teaser release, fans are eagerly anticipating the group's arrival and the talent they are set to bring to the industry. Get ready to be captivated by their unique charm and mesmerizing performances!

Natty takes the stage as the 1st member of KISS OF LIFE

At the stroke of midnight on May 30, S2 Entertainment's fresh girl group, KISS OF LIFE, celebrated Natty's birthday by releasing a teaser that officially introduced her as the inaugural member among the four in the group. KISS OF LIFE has unveiled their first member.

Known for her appearances on popular survival shows ‘SIXTEEN’ which formed the sensational group TWICE and ‘Idol School,’ before debuting as a soloist with NINETEEN, Natty has already captured hearts with her exceptional dance skills and stage presence. As she embarks on this new chapter as part of KISS OF LIFE, fans can expect her to shine even brighter and showcase her diverse range of talents.

Natty’s debut teaser

The debut teaser from KISS OF LIFE has generated tremendous excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. The short clip gives us a glimpse of Natty enjoying the beats and moving with the rhythm. With stunning visuals, powerful moves, and a captivating atmosphere, the teaser promises a debut that will leave a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, the anticipation for KISS OF LIFE's debut is sky-high, as fans eagerly await the release of their first single and music video. From the teaser, it's clear that the group has undergone extensive training and preparation to deliver an unforgettable performance. The members' synchronized movements and undeniable charisma create a sense of anticipation for what's to come. KISS OF LIFE's debut signifies the birth of a new era in K-pop, as the group aims to make their mark with their distinctive style and sound.

As the members embark on their journey together, they are sure to bring a fresh perspective to the industry and captivate audiences with their talent and individuality. In the competitive world of K-pop, KISS OF LIFE's debut is set to make waves and establish the group as a force to be reckoned with. With Natty as their first member, fans can expect an infusion of energy, passion, and captivating performances that will keep them hooked from the very beginning.

While the countdown to KISS OF LIFE's debut continues, fans and music enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the full reveal of the remaining members and the release of their debut track. The group's journey is just beginning, and it's bound to be filled with exciting milestones, unforgettable moments, and a promising future in the K-pop industry.

