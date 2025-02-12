KISS OF LIFE’s Belle's grandfather and Shim Shin’s father Shim Jung Bo passes away at 90, funeral to be held in 2 days

KISS OF LIFE member Belle and her father, Korean singer Shim Shin and are currently mourning the loss of a dear family member. Shim Shin's father and Belle's grandfather Shim Jung Bo passed away at 90 on February 12 KST, as per K-media reports. However, the cause of death is not known yet.

As per South Korean media outlet MK Sports, the funeral service for the late Shim Jung Bo will take place in Special Room 2 of the Namdaejeon Funeral Home, with Shim Shin serving as the chief mourner. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. KST on February 14. It will be followed by the burial of the deceased at the Daejeon National Cemetery. Belle might take a leave from her company's activities to join her family during the last rites of her grandfather.

Belle (real name Shim Hye Won) is a fifth gen K-pop idol, who made her debut as the lead vocalist of the group KISS OF LIFE in 2023. She released popular singles such as Shhh, Midas Touch and Sticky along with the other three members of the group– Julie, Nattie and Haneul. A notable highlight of her career came on July 9 last year, when KISS OF LIFE secured the first place on SBS M's music television program, The Show. It was even more special for Belle as both she and her father, Shim Shin, achieved their first-ever music show wins.

Shim Shin debuted in 1990 with the single I Love Even Your Sorrow. He gained great popularity in the 1990s with songs such as You're the Only One and Greedy. Rising to fame in the 1990s, he captivated audiences with hits like You're the Only One and Greedy. In 1991, he received several accolades, including the prestigious New Artist Award at the 6th Golden Disk Awards. He also transitioned into acting for a brief period but then got back to music and focused primarily on OST singing for K-dramas.