‘KISS OR DEATH’? MONSTA X makes a dangerous choice in new MV

The music video for ‘KISS OR DEATH’ is here and we cannot stop watching it!

MONSTA X dropped the much-awaited music video for their new special single, ‘KISS OR DEATH’ released in collaboration with Universe Music. A preview was shared on the YouTube account of 1theK on 26 July at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Fans were anticipating the latest release from MONSTA X since the announcement that the group will be releasing a single of their own was made. A schedule was shared for the single, which included a Universe concept photo, a concept trailer ‘THE ONE’, and 2 teasers. The teasers were designed in 2 versions of ‘Crime Scene’ and ‘Time Warp’ and had an interesting storyline that made the fans excited for the release.

The preview of the music video is on YouTube, the full version being available only on the Universe app. A fast-paced beat supports an intriguing story about an ongoing investigation in a running train. MONSTA X members, dressed in fit looks and a pocket watch ticking away, seem to be in a rush to get to the bottom of what appears to be a complex situation. Running around rustling papers and digging through clues, there seems to be no end.

Lyrics speaking of a lover who the singer cannot seem to give up, the members are a striking collection. Rapper duo, Joohoney and I.M, lead with a strong speedy rap, with the vocal members adding a high pitch charm to the song’s build-up. Fans were happy to spot member Shownu who recently enlisted in the military doing some of his signature heart-shaking steps.

Just where does this quest end? Find out in the official music video.

What did you think of the ‘KISS OR DEATH’ music video? Let us know below.