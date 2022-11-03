‘Kiss Sixth Sense’ star Yoon Kye Sang to lead the new mystery drama set in the early 2000s?

On November 3rd, Yoon Kye Sang 's agency, Just Entertainment, told a South Korean media outlet, "'In the Forest without Anyone' is a work that has been proposed and is under review. Nothing has been decided yet." 'In the Forest without Anyone’ is a new work by director Mo Wan Il, who directed KBS 2TV's 'A Beautiful Mind', JTBC's 'Misty', and 'The World of the Married'. Along with Yoon Kye Sang, Kim Yun Seok has been offered an appearance and is gathering topics.

The drama is set in the summer of 2000, Sang Jun, who was running a motel in a rural area, and Yeong Ha, who ran a pension alone in the forest in the summer of 2021, face unexpected events. Earlier, Yoon Kye Sang posted a picture along with the sentence "'2022 god ON'" through his Instagram.

g.o.d:

The public photo contains the group god concert poster. In the poster, god members wore black suits and exuded a chic charm. Netizens responded to this, saying, "Are you going to do the rest of Incheon, Daegu and Gwangju after finishing Seoul and Busan?", "My heart was beating hard just looking at the photos", "I have to go", "Concert!", "Recalling memories", "I need live streaming please", "I definitely want to go", "Oh, I want to go. Ticketing success", and "Yoon Kye Sang is handsome" showed reactions. Meanwhile, god, to which Yoon Kye Sang belongs, will hold a year-end concert '2022 god ON' to commemorate the 23rd anniversary in Seoul and Busan.

Yoon Kye Sang:

Yoon Kye Sang began his career in 1999 as part of the K-pop boy band g.o.d, then left the group in 2004 and pursued an acting career. He made his acting debut in the film Flying Boys (2004), for which he won Best New Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards. He became active in both television and film, with leading roles in romantic comedies such as My 19 Year Old Sister-in-Law (2004) and Who Are You? (2008) and the melodrama Crazy for You (2007), as well as more serious fare in The Moonlight of Seoul (2008) and The Executioner (2009). After a supporting turn in the hit series The Greatest Love (2011), he returned to the big screen in the well-received indie Poongsan (2011).

