The Kissing Booth 2: Ex couple Joey King & Jacob Elordi REVEAL how dating in the public eye can be 'brutal'

The Kissing Booth 2 co-stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi actually dated each other in real life before calling it quits in 2018. In a recent interview, the duo got candid about the pressure of dating in the public eye.

Working with an ex can never be easy, especially when you have to play a lovestruck couple like Elle and Noah from The Kissing Booth franchise. The once upon a time lovebirds Joey King and Jacob Elordi met on the sets of the beloved teenage flick and dated for more than a year before calling it quits in 2018. That didn't stop them from reuniting for The Kissing Booth 2 and after watching the film, the on-screen spark between the two is very much alive.

Since Elle and Noah's dating life was a trending topic even in the second installment amongst their schoolmates, Entertainment Tonight asked both Joey and Jacob about dating in the public eye. King shared how everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing which she thinks is very interesting as you go through things with people feeling like they're owed an explanation. Yet, she understands the curiousity as well. "For me, I've publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it's all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable. And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient," the 20-year-old actress explained to ET.

For Elordi, it's almost like a "disembodying" experience when somebody you don't know knows your name. However, personally, for him, it's got nothing to do with him. "Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it's kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn't affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it," the 23-year-old actor confessed.

