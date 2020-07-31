The Kissing Booth 2: Joey King celebrates her 21st birthday in style; Taylor Zakhar Perez is 'grateful' to her

Joey King flooded Instagram with photos from her 21st birthday which she celebrated in style. Her The Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez had the sweetest wish for his close friend.

There are certain birthday milestones that need to be celebrated in an epic way; whether it be someone's sweet 16 or even the big 3-0. Joey King, who fans adore as Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth franchise, celebrated her 21st birthday yesterday, i.e. July 30, 2020. As expected, the actress had the time of her life and celebrated the special day in style. Joey took to Instagram to let her fans in on her awesome birthday celebrations.

In the first series of snaps, we see the birthday girl chilling on a bathtub which is overflowing with balloons and other birthday decors while popping a customary bottle of champagne. We're loving the customised '21' tiara and sash adorned by King as she shows off some goofy expressions. However, it's the last photo that had Katy Perry saying, "sexy last foto," as The Act star disguised herself as a bald old man with a long 'salt and pepper' beard while wearing a grey hoodie. "21 never looked so good...I knew I’d age well," Joey quipped.

Furthermore, King wore the tiara again and this time, she paired it with a tropical dark blue bikini, showing off her toned figure while at the beach and simply wrote, "#21," to which her The Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez gushed, "HOLY $h!t."

Speaking of Taylor, sharing a photo of the duo goofing off on the beach with him shirtless and Joey rocking another bikini, the actor had the sweetest birthday wish for his close friend. "Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking Honestly I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever. #tbt," Perez wrote while King added, "Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T."

Check out Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez's IG posts celebrating the former's 21st birthday below:

Now, that's the way to celebrate your 21st birthday!

Meanwhile, The Kissing Booth 3 was recently announced and will release in 2021.

