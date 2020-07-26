The Kissing Booth 2’s Joey King & Taylor Zakhar Perez took COVID 19 tests so they could celebrate in person

The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez took COVID 19 tests just so the pair could celebrate the success of their new hit film in person. See photos from the celebration below.

The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez are over the moon on having their new movie as number one on Netflix today. So much so that they couldn't wait to celebrate and got tested for COVID-19 so that they could reunite to celebrate the news in person. The 20-year-old actress who plays Elle in the teen-drama film posted some cute photos from the small celebration on her Instagram account on Saturday while at home in Los Angeles.

“Got tested just so we could hug today,” Joey captioned the pics on her stories. Joey even had the words “Kissing Booth 2″ hanging on the window in her dining room as she celebrated the success of the movie.

Take a look at the picture below:

The Kissing Booth 2 debuted on Netflix on Friday and has been receiving positive reactions ever since. In the second franchise of the hit-teen-drama film, we see how Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) are holding up while in a long-distance relationship. As one would expect, jealousy plays a lead role as we get not one but two 'perfect' counterparts to juice things up between the imperfect couple.

While Noah finds a friend in the gorgeous Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle hangs out with a new admission at the school--Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). Let's not forget Lee (Joel Courtney), who is having problems of his own with his GF Rachel (Meganne Young) because of his closeness with his childhood bestie. Rounding up the plot is the fact that Elle needs to choose between her lifelong dream of going to Berkeley with Lee or change her plans and choose Harvard instead to be with Noah.

ALSO READ: Joey King and Jacob Elordi reveal secrets for maintaining a long-distance relationship

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×