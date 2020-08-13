  1. Home
The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King REVEALS she wouldn't date another actor after her breakup with Jacob Elordi

Joey King was asked if she would ever date another actor after ex-boyfriend and The Kissing Booth 2 co-star Jacob Elordi. Read below to know why the 21-year-old actress is now against the idea.
Joey King confessed that she learned a lot from Jacob Elordi back when they were dating.Joey King confessed that she learned a lot from Jacob Elordi back when they were dating.

Joey King is definitely on cloud nine as not only is her latest outing The Kissing Booth 2 a hit with a third part on the way, the actress has also signed on to her next project; David Leitch's Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt. With her professional life going rock steady, there are also the romance rumours with her co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez. The two buddies have become very close especially during the quarantine period and fans are shipping them IRL.

But during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, King was hesitant when asked if she would ever date an actor again, especially after her breakup with co-star Jacob Elordi. For the unversed, Joey and Jacob dated for more than a year before calling it quits in 2018. "No. I couldn’t. I think that it’s awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It’s really tough," the 21-year-old actress confessed to Howard Stern.

However, King looks back at her relationship with Elordi fondly as she shared, "I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him."

Honestly, we're still rooting for Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez to become a couple! What about you guys? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Joey King on working with ex boyfriend Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth 2: Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn

Meanwhile, The Kissing Booth 3 is slated for a 2021 release and will see Elle Evans (King) choose between attending Berkeley with her best friend Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) and Harvard with boyfriend Noah Flynn (Elordi).

Credits :The Howard Stern Show, Getty Images

