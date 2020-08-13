The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King REVEALS she wouldn't date another actor after her breakup with Jacob Elordi
Joey King is definitely on cloud nine as not only is her latest outing The Kissing Booth 2 a hit with a third part on the way, the actress has also signed on to her next project; David Leitch's Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt. With her professional life going rock steady, there are also the romance rumours with her co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez. The two buddies have become very close especially during the quarantine period and fans are shipping them IRL.
But during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, King was hesitant when asked if she would ever date an actor again, especially after her breakup with co-star Jacob Elordi. For the unversed, Joey and Jacob dated for more than a year before calling it quits in 2018. "No. I couldn’t. I think that it’s awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It’s really tough," the 21-year-old actress confessed to Howard Stern.
However, King looks back at her relationship with Elordi fondly as she shared, "I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him."
Honestly, we're still rooting for Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez to become a couple! What about you guys? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: Joey King on working with ex boyfriend Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth 2: Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn
Meanwhile, The Kissing Booth 3 is slated for a 2021 release and will see Elle Evans (King) choose between attending Berkeley with her best friend Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) and Harvard with boyfriend Noah Flynn (Elordi).