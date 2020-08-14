The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King’s new horror flick The Lie will DROP in October this year

The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King’s new horror film is set to release this year in October on Amazon Prime. Scroll down for more details.

According to recent reports by Just Jared, Joey King has a new movie heading to Amazon Prime later this year! The 21-year-old actress stars in a new horror movie titled--The Lie, which had its world premiere back in 2018 at the Toronto Film Festival. In the movie, directed by The Killing creator Veena Sud; two parents (Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard) must deal with the grisly aftermath when their teenage daughter (Joey King) confessing to the murder her best friend. The film is currently slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

In case you missed it, Joey recently scored a major movie role with one of the biggest movie stars in the world--Brad Pitt. Earlier this month, Joey took to Twitter and announced that she is "all aboard" the Bullet Train as she's been cast alongside Pitt in the upcoming film which is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle. Bullet Train's script has been penned by Zak Olkewicz and follows the lives of five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train scheduled from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops between the two destinations.

The characters start to realise slowly that their missions are very much related to each other with the final outcome showcasing who makes it off the train alive and more importantly, what awaits them at the terminal station.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the happy news was King herself as she gleefully wrote, "All aboard... I’m so excited it’s kind of unbelievable! Is this real life?" On Twitter, The Act star quipped, "In a new movie with a guy named Bread Pett. We get to be on a Choo choo train. Sounds legit," along with a smug smile emoticon.

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King to star alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train; To play a teenage assassin

Share your comment ×