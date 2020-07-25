The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King on Team Noah vs Team Marco: It’s kind of like Edward and Jacob in Twilight

In a recent interview, The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King was asked if she's Team Noah or Team Marco. Read below to know what the 20-year-old actress had to share on the same as well as comparing the debate to the classic Team Edward vs. Team Jacob from Twilight.

Many diehard fans are dealing with second lead syndrome when it comes to The Kissing Booth 2 as Taylor Zakhar Perez has made quite an impression as Marco in the second installment of the popular franchise. Yes, most have already given their heart away to Noah (Jacob Elordi), but Marco provided some stiff competition with his 'tough exterior on the outside but a total softie at heart' act. While the debate over Team Noah and Team Marco will be a trending topic for weeks, we wonder whose team is Joey King on.

Joey, who we adore as Elle in The Kissing Booth franchise, was asked by Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket if she was Team Noah or Team Marco. "Oh, that is such a good question. I don’t want to say what team I’m on, but I just keep dropping hints every now and then on my Instagram, and little Easter eggs in my interviews. I am so excited for those hashtags to be thrown around when the movie comes out. It’s kind of like that Edward-and-Jacob thing in Twilight," King stated while referencing to the age-old debate of whether you were Team Edward (Robert Pattinson) or Team Jacob (Taylor Lautner) from Twilight.

When asked if she was Team Edward or Team Jacob, the 20-year-old actress revealed to The Big Ticket, "I was Team Edward. I always was like, 'Robert Pattinson — oh, my God.'"

Moreover, The Act star posed the Team Noah vs. Team Marco question at fans as a poll on Twitter. As of now, the OG Kissing Booth heartthrob Noah is in the lead with 71 percent votes while Marco takes up 29 percent of the votes.

Check out Joey King's Team Noah vs. Team Marco tweet poll below:

Sooo are we — Joey King (@JoeyKing) July 24, 2020

So tell us are you Team Noah or Team Marco? Team Edward or Team Jacob? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

