The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez aka Marco REVEALS if he's single and would he ever date a fan

Taylor Zakhar Perez is now everyone's new celebrity crush, especially after his performance as the swoon-worthy Marco in The Kissing Booth 2. Read below to know if the handsome actor is single and would he ever date a fan.

The name Taylor Zakhar Perez will probably be a widely searched keyword on Google and Social Media currently. The reason being The Kissing Booth 2, in which Taylor stars as Marco, the new heartthrob at Elle's (Joey King) school who soon becomes a thorn in the latter's long-distance relationship with Noah (Jacob Elordi) due to his growing closeness with Elle. Fans are going gaga over Perez's performance which is equal parts swoon-worthy and endearing. In a recent interview with Glamour, Taylor spoke candidly about his current relationship status, would he be open to a dating a fan and what's his ideal type.

"I'm not dating someone," was Perez's clear cut answer when asked if he was single. Moreover, on whether he would date a fan, the actor quipped, "Like, I’m a fan of Joey and wish that she would date me, you know what I mean? [Laughs.] I feel like it’s different if you’re in the same industry with each other and a fan of each other's work. I don’t want to say no because you never know. What if you date someone that doesn't know who you are but then becomes a fan of your work?"

When it comes to his type, Taylor's pick is adventurous people who say yes all the time. As the actor paddleboards, hikes and surfs, he feels that his friends are his type. Perez is a huge proponent of dating friends or people who you have had heart-to-hearts with before you become intimate.

"Emotional intimacy is way more important to me than sexual intimacy," Taylor confessed to Glamour.

Credits :Glamour

