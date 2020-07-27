The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez reveals his celebrity crush is Angelina Jolie

Taylor Zakhar Perez has become the new teenage heartthrob after his swoon-worthy act as Marco in The Kissing Booth 2. Read below to know which famous film of Angelina Jolie it is that made the famous actress his celebrity crush.

The Kissing Booth 2 finally released last week and many fans may have switched their loyalties from Jacob Elordi's Noah to Taylor Zakhar Perez's Marco. Taylor's swoon-worthy act as Elle's (Joey King) new classmate, whose six-pack abs and gorgeous voice could make anyone go weak in their knees, was amongst the highlights of the second installment. Moreover, Perez has now become the new teenage heartthrob who fans want to know everything about. In a recent interview with Glamour, the actor revealed some juicy details about himself.

Besides disclosing his current relationship status as single and how he would love to date Joey, Taylor was also asked who his celebrity crush is and the actor had a straightforward answer to give. "Angelina Jolie. Tomb Raider." And, we absolutely agree with Perez's choice as Lara Croft is the best onscreen look on Angie. Moreover, the actor is not the biggest fan of The Bachelor or cheese, two things which people tend to like very much. The latter of which grosses him out.

When it comes to the most romantic date-night activity for him, Taylor confessed, "I’m definitely a day or weekend trip kind of guy. I really don’t like when someone limits it to the evening. I know this sounds corny, but walking on the beach is fun for me. I knew a girl that had to be carried through the sand because she had issues with it. I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Perez added that he likes to learn something new together, like a cooking class as he feels a coffee date should be reserved for business only. Taylor thinks that you get to see one's personality in different situations from an activity. Like if you get on a paddleboard, which is one of his hobbies, and are afraid to fall in the water because you think the fish are going to touch you and that kelp is going to freak you out then Perez will be like, "'All right, we’re done.' You need a thick skin because we might go on camping trips and not have water for 12 hours and have to hike for food. You have to be down to roll with it!"

Meanwhile, The Kissing Booth 3 was officially announced recently with a 2021 release date.

