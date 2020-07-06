The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer: Joey King, Jacob Elordi's fun, roller coaster love story sees many highs and lows

Directed by Vince Marcello, The Kissing Booth 2 will see Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi reprise their roles for the sequels. Check out the trailer below.

Netflix is back with a sequel to its hit teenage romantic comedy The Kissing Booth. Directed by Vince Marcello, The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi in the leading roles. After much anticipation among fans, the makers dropped the film's trailer on Monday and promises yet another roller coaster ride for fans of the first part. With Joey and Jacob reprising their roles as Elle and Noah respectively, the sequel seems adventurous and full of drama.

In the trailer, we get to see Elle returning to school for her senior year, whereas Noah begins his journey in Harvard after spending the summer together. Crazy trips, beautiful locales and the kissing booth play out prominently as Elle and Noah navigate through a long distance relationship. Frienships, love and trust seem to be at the centre's of the plot. However, we must say, the trailer does give a lot away making the film an extremely predictable one.

The sequel will also see some new faces with Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Noah's Harvard college friend.

Check out The Kissing Booth 2 trailer below:

The first part of the film, which was a commercial success, had initially released in May 2018 and saw Elle and Noah fall in love each other while she risked her lifelong friendship with Noah's younger brother. The Kissing Booth 2 is all set to release on 24 July on Netflix.

Credits :Pinkvilla

