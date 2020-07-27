The Kissing Booth 3 CONFIRMED by star cast; Makers to release the film next year

The star cast of The Kissing Booth franchise confirmed that the movie is getting a part 3. The movie has apparently been shot already and is all set to drop in 2021. Scroll down for details.

The cast of The Kissing Booth 2 just confirmed that a third film is on the way–-and it has already been filmed! The entire star cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young all announced the exciting news while participating in a Fan Fest event on YouTube just a few hours ago. The five actors spelt out the clues via a game of Incoherent and the final clue was The Kissing Booth 3.

The latest movie in the franchise ends on a huge cliffhanger where Elle (Joey King) has to choose between going to Harvard to be with Noah (Jacob Elordi) and fans are so excited to find out what happens in the next movie.

While announcing the news, Joey exclaimed that: “I want to thank the fans for their tremendous support. The explosion of love has been so real. It’s because of everyone on here that all of this has happened.” The cast also revealed that the film has already been shot and is slated to release in 2021, the movie was apparently filmed back-to-back with the sequel last summer. The cast said that on some days they would shoot scenes for both of the films!

Watch the video below:

Recently, Jacob Elordi who plays Noah Flynn in the film revealed his thoughts on the film’s cliffhanger ending, he said “She’s scared to tell either of them because it’s such a difficult decision,” Jacob told ET Online. “She probably feels a lot of pressure from both parties, which is just unfortunate.”

In case you missed it, in The Kissing Booth 2--Elle applied to colleges in both California, to attend school with her best friend Lee, and in Boston, to be near Noah. She tells them both that she was waitlisted at every school she applied to, but we find out that she’s actually accepted to both Harvard and UC Berkeley. The question remains, where does Elle decide to go?

Stay tuned and watch The Kissing Booth 3 to find out.

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 2 Review: Joey King & Jacob Elordi's rom com is what To All The Boys 2 should have been

Share your comment ×