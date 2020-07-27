  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Kissing Booth 3 Teaser: Netflix gives a sneak peek into the next installment as Elle and Noah goof around

Turns out, the third part of The Kissing Booth was already shot and now Netflix has given a sneak peek of what's in store for the next film. Check out the teaser below.
2534 reads Mumbai
News,Joey King,The Kissing Booth,The Kissing Booth 3The Kissing Booth 3 Teaser: Netflix gives a sneak peek into the next installment as Elle and Noah goof around.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Makers of The Kissing Booth franchise got fans further excited over the weekend as they dropped a major revelation. The Kissing Booth 2 starring Elle Evans (Joey King) and Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) released on 24 July, and the makers have confirmed the third installment in the franchise which is set to release in 2021. Turns out, the third part was already shot and now Netflix has given a sneak peek of what's in store for the next film. If you haven't watched The Kissing Booth 2, we caution you to tread carefully ahead. 

In the new teaser, we get to see Elle, Noah, Lee  Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) and Rachel (Meganne Young) chilling by the pool over their summer break. Towards the end of the second film, we saw Elle and Noah confess their feelings for each other after the roller-coaster ride while navigating their long distance relationship. Not to forget, the good looking new guy at school, Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), whose presence is enough to get your heart beating faster. 

This sneak peek proves everything seems to be jolly good among the four as they enjoy their summer break. However, Elle can be seen dodging her college admissions. For the unversed, the second film ended on a cliffhanger with Elle still in two minds about college. 

Check out the sneak peek of The Kissing Booth 3 below:

Did you like The Kissing Booth 2? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 3 CONFIRMED by star cast; Makers to release the film next year

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement