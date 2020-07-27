The Kissing Booth 3 Teaser: Netflix gives a sneak peek into the next installment as Elle and Noah goof around

Turns out, the third part of The Kissing Booth was already shot and now Netflix has given a sneak peek of what's in store for the next film. Check out the teaser below.

Makers of The Kissing Booth franchise got fans further excited over the weekend as they dropped a major revelation. The Kissing Booth 2 starring Elle Evans (Joey King) and Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) released on 24 July, and the makers have confirmed the third installment in the franchise which is set to release in 2021. Turns out, the third part was already shot and now Netflix has given a sneak peek of what's in store for the next film. If you haven't watched The Kissing Booth 2, we caution you to tread carefully ahead.

In the new teaser, we get to see Elle, Noah, Lee Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) and Rachel (Meganne Young) chilling by the pool over their summer break. Towards the end of the second film, we saw Elle and Noah confess their feelings for each other after the roller-coaster ride while navigating their long distance relationship. Not to forget, the good looking new guy at school, Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), whose presence is enough to get your heart beating faster.

This sneak peek proves everything seems to be jolly good among the four as they enjoy their summer break. However, Elle can be seen dodging her college admissions. For the unversed, the second film ended on a cliffhanger with Elle still in two minds about college.

Check out the sneak peek of The Kissing Booth 3 below:

