The Kissing Booth's Joel Courtney marries Mia Scholink; Actor calls her 'most beautiful bride in the universe'

Joel Courtney of The Kissing Booth fame married the love of his life Mia Scholink on September 27 in a social distanced wedding which took place in Phoenix, Arizona.
Looks like Elle's best friend Lee has gotten hitched! The Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney married the love of his life and childhood friend Mia Scholink in a socially distanced wedding which took place in Phoenix, Arizona. In an interview with People, Courtney revealed how he was a crying mess when he saw his ladylove walk down the aisle as he's never experienced such joy.

For Scholink, walking down the aisle was a special moment and the moment she met her future husband's eyes, the stress she had was gone and instead the bride was super calm. "I would just include that Mia was the most beautiful bride in the universe. In all of time and history or the future," Joel gushed about his wife to People while Mia added, "I married the best man ever!" As for their wedding ceremony, Courtney revealed that the venue was at 50 percent capacity and masks were encouraged while temperatures were checked at the door.

Scholink confessed that it was sad not having some people attend their wedding but it's understandable given the current situation. The bride shared that the wedding was very intimate with close family and friends which kept it amazing, seeing everyone close to them be together.

The newlyweds even dished on their honeymoon plans as they're heading to Florida Keys, a place neither of them has been before. Mia had wanted "beaches, sun and, little umbrellas in drinks" and hence, Florida Keys was the honeymoon destination they locked.

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 2 Review: Joey King & Jacob Elordi's rom com is what To All The Boys 2 should have been

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Credits :People

