Kit Harrington, Anna Paquin & Lucy Boynton’s stories will melt your heart in Modern Love S2 trailer; WATCH

Amazon recently released the first trailer of their popular show Modern Love’s second season. Scroll down to watch it!

After much anticipation, Amazon Prime has debuted the trailer of the second season of their romantic series, Modern Love. The new season, which comes after a highly-appreciated first season, will premiere on the streaming platform come August 13. Inspired by New York Times column and podcast, the series is an anthology of heart-touching modern romances. The first season of the show which debuted in 2019 saw stars like Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Andy Garcia, Andrew Scott, and many others.

Now, the next installment of the show is coming back with an equally exciting cast, if not more. The show seemingly features stars like Kit Harrington and Tobias Mendez of Game of Thrones fame, Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton, X-Men star Anna Paquin, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Garrett Hedlund, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson. See the new trailer below!

Helmed by John Carney, the second season will tell wonderful tales of love inspired by New York’s finest. In a statement, Amazon stated: “In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality. The eight-part second season of the popular series Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.”

Also Read: New dads Kit Harington & Garrett Hedlund along with Lucy Boynton & Anna Paquin to star in Modern Love Season 2

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×