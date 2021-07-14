KKK11’s Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek visit Akshardhan Temple in Gujarat as it reopens after 95 days amid pandemic

Vivek Dahiya and his wife Divyanka Tripathi are on a road trip to Gujarat and also visited Akshardham Temple.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. The actress, who had returned to Mumbai after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is currently enjoying her time with Vivek Dahiya. Interestingly, it is a moment of joy for Vivek as he is celebrating the success of his recently released web series State of Siege: Temple Attack. And as the power couple got the time off their busy schedule, they headed to Gujarat for a quick vacation.

Interestingly, during their vacation, Vivek and Divyanka also sought blessings at the popular Akshardham Temple. Interestingly, the couple happened to visit the temple the day it had reopened after 95 days amid the ongoing pandemic and called their visit as the biggest highlight of their trip. Sharing a picture of themselves with the backdrop of the Akshardham Temple, Vivek wrote, “Biggest highlight of our trip so far. #Akshardham temple happened to reopen after 95 days today and we co-incidentally happened to be right here in the city. You summon when the divine calls”.

Take a look at Vivek Dahiya’s post about visiting Akshardham Temple in Gujarat:

Talking about Vivek’s State of Siege: Temple Attack, the web series featured the actor in the role of Captain Rohit Bagga, an NSG commando who is new to the team but is sent to rescue hostages who are being held by terrorists at a famous temple. Apart from Vivek, State of Siege: Temple Attack also featured Akshay Khanna, Gautam Rode in key roles along with Akshay Oberoi in a cameo.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi heaps praises for Vivek Dahiya’s performance in State of Siege: Temple Attack

Credits :

Share your comment ×