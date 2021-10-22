‘Kkondae Intern’ Han Ji Eun to star in ‘Moradong’; Lee Dong Hwi is currently reviewing the lead role offer

On October 22, Han Ji Eun's agency Secret ENT announced , "Han Ji Eun has confirmed her appearance in 'Moradong'." While Lee Dong Hwi's agency, Keyeast, said, "Lee Dong Hwi received an offer to appear in the movie and is positively reviewing it." 'Moradong' depicts the love of young people in Moradong, Sasang-gu, Busan.

Director Kim Jin Tae, who received favorable reviews from critics for the movie 'Sports Day', is in charge of directing, and it was selected as a film supported by the Busan Film Commission. Han Ji Eun takes on the role of Min Woo Jung, a barista whose goal is to open a cafe under her own brand. It is known that Lee Dong Hwi has been offered the role of Han Seon Woo, a prospective architect who is a part-time lecturer at a university.

Han Ji Eun, born 3 June 1990) is a South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in 2010 in the film ‘Ghost’. She is known for her work in both film and television including ‘Real’ (2017), ‘Rampant’ (2018), ‘100 Days My Prince’ (2018), ‘Be Melodramatic’ (2019), and ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020).

Lee Dong Hwi, born July 22, 1985, is a South Korean actor. He gained recognition through his role in the popular television series ‘Reply 1988’ (2015–2016). After a series of supporting roles in box-office hit films ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016), ‘Confidential Assignment’ (2017) and ‘New Trial’ (2017), Lee Dong Hwi starred in ‘Extreme Job’ (2019), the second highest-grossing South Korean film in history.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho's agency issues formal statement against false rumours regarding his official contract

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.