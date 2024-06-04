Know about Trainee A: HYBE's star recruits with potential to be BTS and TXT's successors who met with sad end

Trainee A was a pre-debut group which was supposed to make their debut under HYBE. Fans eagerly awaited the debut of the boy group but they mysteriously disbanded mysteriously. Fans were enraged as the group disappeared suddenly from social media and displayed their displeasure.

Who were Trainee A?

Trainee A was a pre-debut group which was formed in early 2021. The six members included Yorch, Sangwon, Woochan, James, JJ, and Jihoon. The group was scheduled to debut in in December 2022 but the plans fell through.

The disbandment was not officially announced but suddenly their social media accounts disappeared and the group came to an end.