Know your K Pop Idol: 5 lesser known facts about SHINee member Choi Minho

SHINee member Choi Minho has taken the all-boy band to fame, check out 5 lesser-known facts about the pop icon below.
Mumbai
One of the most popular members of the boy band SHINee, Choi Minho wears many hats at once. Apart from being a recognised singer, the icon is also interested in dancing, and rapping with SHINee, Minho does a lot of personal projects as well, starting with hosting and guesting on TV variety shows, acting in television series and movies, and modelling. So today, we listed 5 lesser-known reasons to love Choi Minho.

1- Minho was cast on the street because of his cool and charming smile. He then did an audition for SM Casting System in 2006. 

 

2- Minho debuted as a model in 2006. Prior to joining SHINee, he was focused on his modelling career and became a model for the Seoul Collection F/W 08-09 from Ha Sang Baek in March 2008, and for the late Andre Kim in his fashion show after SHINee debuted. Minho is also the second artist to become a model outside SM Entertainment after Super Junior’s Heechul.

 

3-  Minho appeared in both the Korean and Japanese versions of Gee by Girls’ Generation. In the Korean version, his hair was long, whereas, in the Japanese version, he has a clean-cut look. 

 

4- When he was a child, Minho’s dream was to be a soccer player, as was his older brother’s. However, their father did not let them pursue that career because the football world is very tiring.

 

5- Minho does not really talk often, hence his nickname of “The Ice Prince” during SHINee’s early debut. However, he has defended himself in the past by saying, “What should I talk about when the other members will not stop talking?”

 

Credits :Instagram

