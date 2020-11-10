Know your K Pop Idol: 5 lesser known facts about Twice’s leader Jihyo

Twice’s leader Jihyo’s has taken the all-girl group to fame, check out 5 lesser-known facts about the pop icon below.

TWICE debuted in 2015, with Jihyo taking the position of their leader. In 2020, they’ve hit their fifth year since debut. In the last 5 years, they have established themselves as one of the top girl groups in the industry, all under Jihyo’s leadership! Here are 5 reasons to love Jihyo, for she’s the best leader TWICE could have had!

1-Jihyo's real name is actually Park Jisoo, but she legally changed it to Jihyo before she was on the reality show Sixteen, where she was placed in TWICE.

2- She was only 8 years old when she joined JYP Entertainment! She was scouted after winning second place in a contest for a child role on Junior Naver.

3- She trained for over 10 years and debuted with TWICE when she was 18 years old. She's spoken about how she doubted if she'd ever debut, but stayed committed to her dreams!

4- Jihyo was actually meant to debut in a girl group with TWICE members Nayeon, Jeongyeon and Sana and some ex-trainees, but the project was halted.

5- Jihyo appears in miss A's Only You MV, along with many other now-debuted JYP idols. See if you can spot them!

ALSO READ: TWICE leader Jihyo and Kang Daniel CONFIRMED to have broken up after dating for more than a year

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×