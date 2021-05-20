Know your KPop: 8 most famous entertainment companies of South Korea that house your favourite idols

K-Pop is popular not only in Asia but also all over the world. Outside the music, it's basically a business. And business means profits; and losses too but we could set that aside for now. Who gains these profits? The entertainment agencies that sponsor these artists. As a K-Pop fan you might have heard of The Big Three and, of course, Big Hit Entertainment which is now the label company Big Hit Music under Hybe Corporation.

Let's get you introduced to the 9 most famous entertainment companies in South Korea.

Big Hit Entertainment

Established in 2005, it is the home of global K-Pop icon BTS. What you might not know is that the company once stood at the edge of bankruptcy at the beginning of its operation. Its first artist, K. Will, left after a year of contract. Big Hit even signed an agreement with JYPE to manage 2AM but did not achieve much. When BTS achieved their first success, Big Hit did not hurry to take the profits but invested more in the group. They are close family to the boys. The company also manages the famous artists TXT and G-Friend.

SM Entertainment

Founded in 1995 by Lee Soo Man, the company has developed many popular K-Pop stars with a huge global fan base. SM Entertainment is known to be one of the leaders behind the global popularity of K-Pop and the musical aspect of Hallyu. The company operates its own comprehensive entertainment business including artist development, record label, arts talent training, music production, publishing music, event management and organization of concerts. On a visit to SM celebrity center, you may accidentally see many famous stars, from idols like Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet to famous actors and actresses like Moon Ga Young, Kim Soo Ro, Go Ah Sung and Kim Seo Hyung.

JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment is a big company in the trio of powerful entertainment companies in Korea, with top artists from the 90s such as G.O.D, Rain, etc. Chairman J. Y. Park himself was also a very famous artist. Not only having a long tradition in the history of the music industry, JYPE also made a great contribution to the golden age of K-Pop with famous groups such as Wonder Girls, 2PM, and Miss A.

YG Entertainment

Born as a member of the first generation Korean idol group Seo Taiji and Boys, Yang Hyun Suk founded YG Entertainment after the group disbanded in 1996. Famous for being perfectionist and hard-working, during his 23-year dedication to YG, as the president, Yang Hyun Suk has built a strong music empire, with a stable performance. Nowadays, BLACKPINK is the representative face of YG as the most famous K-pop girl group worldwide. K-Pop sensation Psy, who shook the world with his Gangnam Style, was also under YG Entertainment at one point in time. The groups contributing to the success include the all-time popular K-pop group Big Bang as well as 2NE1, WINNER and iKON among others.

Cube Entertainment

Cube Entertainment was founded by Hong Seung Sung, former CEO of JYP Entertainment. For this reason many people think it is a subsidiary of JYPE. But it is actually an independent company. Comparing the business scale and the famous artists, Cube is not really a notable name. However, with great success in less than a decade, it has received a certain amount of attention and respect from the audience. Cube's famous artists are BTOB and Apink (subsidiary ACube).

Stone Music Entertainment

Stone Music Entertainment, also known as CJ E&M Music, is an entertainment company under the CJ E&M of CJ Group. It manages artists SG Wannabe, Davichi and Eric Nam among others.

FNC Entertainment

FNC Entertainment is a subsidiary of Stone Music Entertainment, but with its current success, FNC deserves to be named separately on the list of the biggest management companies. In terms of reputation, FNC has not been listed in the big 3, but in terms of market share in the field of consumption of music products, it is really outstanding. Representative artists of FNC include FT Island, CNBlue, SF9 and AOA.

Starship Entertainment

Starship Entertainment was founded by Kim Shi Dae, a former employee of Big Hit Entertainment. He later sold 70% of the market share to Loen Entertainment, making Starship a subsidiary. It has an independent branch, Starship X, which specializes in managing hip-hop artists such as Jooyoung and #Gun. Groups MONSTA X and Cravity and soloist K.Will are among the various musicians managed by Starship. Actors like Chae Soo Bin, Kim Beom, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo Yeon Seok are under the umbrella of Starship Entertainment as a part of its subsidiary King Kong by Starship.

Pledis Entertainment

Pledis Entertainment was founded in 2007, the time when the Big3 entered a period of strong development. Although founded in such a difficult time, Pledis also gradually made its own name thanks to the bravery and talent of two relatively famous founding members in the Korean entertainment industry, Han Sung Soo, former manager at SM Entertainment, and Park Kahi, member of a dance group who worked with big stars at that time such as BoA, Lexy, Chae Yeon and Eun Ji Won. Pledis is now famous for managing SEVENTEEN, the boy group having 13 members with 13 different types of charisma, AFTERSCHOOL and NU'EST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×