The ongoing conflict between HYBE and ADOR has been escalating for a few weeks now, with new accusations surfacing from both sides. ADOR recently accused HYBE of arranging for ILLIT to appear on an entertainment show scheduled for the same day as NewJeans' comeback. The production team of the show, Knowing Bros, swiftly addressed these allegations.

Knowing Bros refutes allegations of inviting ILLIT during NewJeans' comeback

Min Cheol Gi, the CP of the beloved South Korean variety show Knowing Bros, took a stand on May 17, 2024, to address the controversy surrounding ILLIT's appearance on the show. The issue arose when ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin, filed an injunction against HYBE and disclosed during the hearing that ILLIT, who had already concluded their album promotions, would be appearing on a TV show at the same time as NewJeans' highly anticipated comeback. This raised concerns that ILLIT's presence might overshadow NewJeans' return to the spotlight.

However, the show’s production and network JTBC responded to the allegations and revealed that the schedule to invite artists is done two months in advance. However, due to timing problems at the show’s end, they had to delay the appearance and it was decided that the group would be appearing on May 25, 2024, instead. The date was decided way before ADOR and HYBE’s legal dispute. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, the filing will be done outside at Jebudo, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, and the broadcast date is decided by the local government. Typically outdoor shoots require cooperation from the local government and the date was decided to be May 25, 2024, after much discussion which coincidentally fell on the same day as NewJeans’ comeback.

More about ADOR and HYBE's conflict

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin after she was accused of attempting to separate management rights. HYBE even sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the position. However, Min Hee Jin has vehemently denied the allegations.

Min Hee Jin mentions that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT. The production of the new album by the group was overseen by Bang Si Hyuk. Moreover, apart from stealing NewJeans’ concept ideas, Min Hee Jin also said that HYBE has been reportedly taking action against the group to further subdue them.

ALSO READ: B.I creates anticipation with the release of teaser for upcoming single titled Tasty