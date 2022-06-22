Koffee With Karan S7: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sushmita Sen to grace Karan Johar's talk show together?

Karan Johar's popular talk show is soon returning with its seventh season. Over a span of 18 years, Koffee With Karan has grown on to become one of India's most loved shows. Filming for season 7 of the talk show is already underway and Karan recently announced that it will officially begin streaming from 7 July onwards. The show's guest pairings usually create a massive buzz on social media and its no different this time.

This season will see several new pairs on Karan's coffee couch. It’s going to be a star-studded season, with several A-listers expected to join KjO for the coffee table conversation. Now, according to a latest report in Telly Chakkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen are expected to grace the couch for the first time ever together.

Citing sources, the report revealed that the two bonafide beauty queens, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have always been pitted against each other. They haven't even given an interview in recent decades. Thus, their coming together for the very first time will be monumental of sorts.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi are expected to be a part of this season. Karan Johar recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor turned down his offer to be a part of season 7. Click on the link below to find out why.

