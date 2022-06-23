Koffee With Karan S7: Akshay Kumar & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace Karan Johar’s chat show together

Karan Johar is all set to bring back the seventh season of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, and fans cannot keep calm. Ever since the new season has been announced, viewers and fans are excited to know who are the celebs that will be gracing the ‘koffee’ couch this year. Well, there have been speculations about many names, and, we have our hands on an exciting scoop! This year, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be featuring on KJO’s show together. Yes, you read that right.

Our sources have revealed that Khiladi Kumar and the gorgeous Samantha will be gracing Karan Johar’s chat show together this year. Well, the pairing is extremely interesting and it will be exciting to see how the conversations, fun, and games pan out.

Earlier yesterday, Telly Chakkar reported that Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai will be sharing the Koffee couch together for the first time ever this season. Going by the fact that these two beauties have not shared screen space or given an interview together in decades, their appearance on KJo’s show will be nothing less than monumental.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are expected to be a part of this season. Karan Johar recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor turned down his offer to be a part of season 7.

Filming for season 7 of the talk show is already underway and Karan recently announced that it will officially begin streaming from 7 July onwards. He recently announced the same as he shared a video montage featuring celebs from the previous seasons. Posting the video, he captioned the post, “Koffee With Karan season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It’s going to be bigger, better and more beautiful.”

