Koffee With Karan S7: Karan Johar says 'screw it, I'm still going to brew it' as he drops NEW promo.

As the date inches closer to the release of Karan Johar's popular chat show, the host and filmmaker dropped a brand new promo on Tuesday morning. If you're wondering what we are talking about, it is Koffee With Karan Season 7 which will begin streaming from 7 July onwards. Ahead of the chat show's first episode, Karan Johar's new promo addressed KWK's haters. But the host revealed that he lives by his mantra: Screw It, I'm Still Going to Brew It.

In the new promo, we get to see Karan Johar shutting down haters in his own style. He also makes a joke on himself as he can be seen calling celebrities to come on his show. Towards the end, Karan says, "You can love me, hate me, but you are never going to get enough of Koffee With Karan S7. So, are you ready?" He tweeted the new promo and captioned it, "Screw it, I'm still going to brew it! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Take a look at Karan Johar's new KWK S7 promo:

This season will see several new pairs on Karan's coffee couch. It’s going to be a star-studded season, with several A-listers expected to join KjO for the coffee table conversation. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi are expected to be a part of this season.

Whom are you hoping to see on the couch this year? Let us know in the comments below.

