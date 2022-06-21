Koffee With Karan S7: Karan Johar will crack you up with hilarious NEW promo and a big dose of nostalgia

Karan Johar is gearing up to make his return to the small screen with his beloved talk show Koffee With Karan. In its seventh season, the chat show has already made ample noise on social media. This week, Karan officially announced that the chat show will begin streaming from 7 July onwards. While we are super excited for the chat show, Karan Johar upped the ante further on Tuesday as he dropped a brand new promo.

With the new promo, Karan will crack you up as the hilarious video features Bollywood's A-listers through the years on the chat show. The well-edited trailer shows some major highlights from the last six seasons which span across almost 18 years. From Twinkle Khanna's scandalous comments to Salman Khan's 'virgin' statement, the hilarious promo is all things fun.

Sharing the promo, Karan tweeted, "It’s bigger, it's better and the brew is piping hot! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @DisneyPlusHS @apoorvamehta18 @jahnvio @aneeshabaig @Dharmatic_ ."

Check it out below:

This season will see several new pairs on Karan's coffee couch. It’s going to be a star-studded season, with several A-listers expected to join KjO for the coffee table conversation. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi are expected to be a part of this season.

Whom are you hoping to see on the couch this year? Let us know in the comments below.

