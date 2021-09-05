Koffee Shots with Karan: Dino Morea reveals the kind of animal he is off screen; Drashti & Kunal laugh

All those who were missing Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, here is a piece of exciting news for you all. The ace filmmaker is back on his couch but this time with Koffee Shots with Karan. The first guests to fill his couch are the exciting cast of the recently released web show ‘The Empire’, Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea. Well, the teaser looks exciting as always and we bet you wouldn’t be able to wait for the entire episode.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Disney Plus shared the teaser of Koffee Shots with Karan. In the teaser, we can see Karan Johar inviting Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea to the show. It is the first time Drashti Dhami was on the couch and KJo seemed to make her very comfortable. The actress looked excited and stunning in her red pantsuit. From talking about working with Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea to revealing who is her role model, Drashti was on top of her game. Dino Morea revealed that he followed an animal to portray his character on screen. When KJo asked what kind of an animal he is off-screen, Dino answered that he is a puppy and left everyone laughing.

Take a look:

Fans are quite excited about this episode and it is evident from their comments.

Talking about ‘The Empire’, it is based on the book - Moghul: Raiders from the North - by Alex Rutherford. It stars Kunal as Mughal emperor Babur and Dino as his arch rival, Shaybani Khan.

