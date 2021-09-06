Koffee Shots with Karan: Kunal Kapoor says Virat Kohli might ‘behead’ him for saying THIS about Anushka Sharma

The cast of the recent huge OTT show ‘The Empire’ including Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Drashti Dhami appeared on the Koffee Shots with Karan hosted by Karan Johar. Karan asked Drashti if she had a difficult time getting the Urdu diction right. He also extended the questions to the rest of the cast members and asked if Shabana Azmi, who plays a key role in the series ever corrected their Urdu diction. Drashti mentioned, “I was never corrected before. Here, it was Urdu. Shabana ji corrected my diction the first day itself”.

Kunal added to it by saying, “She did of the director also”. Drashti also spoke about taking a departure from the melodramatic acting style of television. She said, “I have done TV all my life where you are asked to be loud. But here, my director would ask me, ‘Why are you moving so much? Why are you doing so many things?’ She would tell me to just be (subtle). It was a journey for me on this show. I would tell my husband that I think I just blinked my eyes and came back.” Karan named three of her co-stars– Vivian D’Sena, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Dino Morea– and asked her to share whom she will behead, lock up and marry.

Drashti said, “I would behead Vivian D Sena, lock up Gurmeet and marry Dino.” Karan posed the same question to Kunal Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone as options. Kunal said, “I think I would behead Alia, just out of envy, for how talented she is. I think that would definitely happen.” He further added by saying, “Anushka, I would marry, but I think Virat would behead me. Deepika I would lock up because things of value and beauty should be locked up.”

