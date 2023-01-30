Kokdu: Season of Deity Ep 1 and 2 Review: Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun’s beautiful relationship begins

On this day, the broadcast captivated viewers by presenting various emotions that go back and forth between emotions and comics through the strange relationship between Kokdu ( Kim Jung Hyun ) and Han Gye Jeol (Im Soo Hyang).

'Kokdu's Season of Deity' began with the tragedy of warriors Oh Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun) and Seol Hee (Im Soo Hyang) who betrayed their country to protect their past love. The extreme love between a man and a woman, who had bloodied dozens of lives, earned the Creator's anger, and Oh Hyun was cursed to become a kokdu, the god of the underworld, and Seol-hee was destined to repeat a cruel death. This sad love raised interest in how it will be intertwined with the story that will unfold in the future.

In the midst of this, a doctor who had the same face as Seol-hee in the past, but with a completely different atmosphere, appeared, stimulating interest by drawing a day-by-day that did not know where it would bounce. Hangul, who had no money or back, was fired due to the abuse of power by the patient's guardian, and the moment he almost fell down the stairs, he miraculously saved his life with the help of a mysterious man. In particular, the man who disappeared after saving the limit clause had the face of Oh Hyun, who was said to have become a god of the underworld, adding to the question of what kind of thread of fate was connected between them. In addition, the ring necklace left by the man hinted that it would become an important key to a new relationship with a ring that existed next to Oh Hyun and Seol Hee in the past.

Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun:

Han Gye Jeol, who mistook the man who saved her for Do Jin Woo, head of the keynote office at Pilsung Hospital, became Do Jin Woo's parachute and began to dream a fairy tale. However, Do Jin Woo had other thoughts. He, who killed his mother in a medical accident arranged by someone, confessed that he approached him intentionally after discovering that he knew the truth behind the incident.

While tension soared to see if Do Jin Woo could wake up, the story took on a new phase. Kokdu, the god of the underworld, who descends to this world every 99 years, possesses the body of Do Jin Qoo, who has passed away. Kkokdu, who uttered the bloody first words, saying, “I would have said that I would kill the first person I see,” adorned the first episode intensely by announcing the arrival of the arrogant god of the underworld.

