Komparison: Apink’s talented actress Jung Eunji in ‘Reply 1997’ vs ‘Work Later, Drink Now’

Jung Eunji is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actress, radio DJ, musical actress, and voice actress. She is best known as a member of the South Korean girl group Apink. She made her acting debut in the coming-of-age drama, ‘Reply 1997’ in 2012. She has since had roles in ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’ (2013), ‘Trot Lovers’ (2014), ‘Cheer Up!’ (2015), and ‘Untouchable’ (2017) in addition to various voice acting roles. She released her debut solo album, ‘Dream’, in 2016.

Jung Eunji as Sung Shiwon in ‘Reply 1997’ was a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The drama follows her as a devoted fangirl of 1st Generation K-Pop boyband H.O.T., who dreams of marrying Tony. Though Shiwon is last place in her class and has her head in the clouds, she is also forthright and sassy. In this drama, we see her grow from a childish and funny girl to a responsible adult who makes her dreams come true. There are many times where her antics and tantrums have had the audience rolling on the floor but she also has a sensitive side that is shown when she harbors her friend’s deepest secret and helps come to terms with his identity.

Her obsession with the group is reminiscent of how every girl goes through such a phase where they dedicate a significant amount of time dreaming about their favourite artists. The fights, crying, falling in love, confusion about love, etc. is something every young person has seen and felt which is why Sung Shiwon, as a character, gives viewers nostalgia, even if they did not grow up in South Korea.

Jung Eunji as Kang Ji Gu in ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ is a complete 180 from Sung Shiwon. She is part of a trio of friends that get together at the end of the day to drink and unwind. Kang Ji Gu is an origami YouTuber who was originally a teacher but left her job due to a traumatic experience. She is more of a ‘tsundere’ here (a japanese concept where a person is more cold on the outside but has a warm personality). Many people mistake her frankness for attitude, even her friends sometimes feel that she shuts out people but she is fiercely protective of her friends and would go to any lengths to prove her point.

Between the two characters, Sung Shiwon seems more like the younger and sweeter version of Kang Ji Gu while the latter is the older, more jaded version of the former. These two roles show the range of Jung Eunji’s acting skills!

