Komparison: Go Min Si in Sweet Home versus Youth of May

Go Min Si is a South Korean actress, model and director who was born on February 15, 1995 in Daejeon, South Korea. Having begun a career in directing, winning accolades for the same, Go Min Si has taken to acting as her main job excelling with versatile roles. From supporting characters in popular K-dramas like ‘My Sassy Girl’, ‘Hello, My Twenties! 2’, ‘Meloholic’, ‘The Smile Has Left Your Eyes’, ‘Love Alarm’, and ‘Jirisan’, to lead roles in ‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Youth of May’, she has been the protagonist and antagonist, doing pretty well for herself over the last few years.

Go Min Si as Lee Eun Yoo in Sweet Home

‘Sweet Home’ is the story of the lead character of Cha Hyun Soo who shifts to a new apartment building where unexpected trouble awaits him. Soon as he learns that monsters are threatening his existence, he ends up working with his neighbours to save his life. Go Min Si appeared in the first season of the show in the role of Lee Eun Yoo who used to be a ballet dancer. After quitting due to an injury, Her feelings for Cha Hyun Soo only develop further as she displays various emotions throughout the show. Sometimes a moody young girl, the other times an annoying sister to Lee Do Hyun’s Lee Eun Hyuk, and the others a scared human trying to save herself against the monsters, her many scenarios definitely gave an opportunity to showcase an enhanced acting performance.

Go Min Si as Kim Myung Hee in Youth of May

Once again reuniting with Lee Do Hyun, however, this time not as his sibling but as his counterpart, Go Min Si played the role of Kim Myung Hee - the skilled nurse in 'Youth of May'. She is strong-headed and independent, determined to carve her own path in life. Crossing paths with Lee Do Hyun’s Hwang Hee Tae who she unexpectedly develops feelings for, her life takes some surprising twists. Set during the Gwangju Uprising of 1980. With the sensitive situation of the time and the complex matters at hand, the two have to come to some tough decisions in order to stay safe. Go Min Si was once again praised for her emotional but sincere acting.

Which roles of Go Min Si did you like more? Let us know below.