Komparison: Gong Yoo’s two loved K-Drama roles feat. Kim Shin in Goblin and Choi Han Kyul in Coffee Prince

Gong Yoo is one of the most popular actors in the industry today. He began his career in 2005 opposite Gong Hyo Jin in Hello My Teacher and went on to do One Fine Day in 2006 as well. But it was the romance comedy drama Coffee Prince that became his breakout role and skyrocketed his popularity, making him a Hallyu star. He went on to prove the title with films like Silenced, Train To Busan and dramas like Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. His latest releases were Squid Game and The Silent Sea.

Gong Yoo in Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God:

The drama runs through different timelines and talks about a Goblin who was stuck in his form with a sword that stays in his body that only his bride can see and remove, which turned out to be a young student named Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), who is cursed with being able to see ghosts and spirits, in the 21st century. He even forms friendship with the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook) who turns out to be his best friend-turned-enemy in their earlier lives. He also comes across his reincarnated sister who now goes by the name of Sunny (Yoo In Na) and thus ensues the storm that encapsulates the lives of these four people that has them tied to one fate. Gong Yoo took on the role of a 940-year-old immortal goblin, named Kim Shin, who protects souls and is looking for his bride. He filled in as a General during the Goryeo period, where he was named as the official with his sister being pledged to the youthful ruler Wang Yeo. As both a prize for the great he had accomplished for his nation, and a discipline for every one of the deaths that he caused, God rewards him with eternality. As he watches his loved ones and those around him pass away, he experiences feelings of loneliness and depression as he has lived for centuries. Until he slowly falls in love with his bride, who gives him a new reason to live.

Gong Yoo in Coffee Prince:

The drama follows a young owner of a coffee shop inherited from his grandmother. He becomes determined to run a successful cafe and names it Coffee Prince. To attract customers, he hires handsome men as servers and chefs. Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye) is a tomboy who is the only breadwinner of the family. Choi Han Gyeol (Gong Yoo) mistakes her for a boy and employs her in his cafe, which makes for a funny and romantic drama. The difference of his character from Goblin is he is more serious and angry at times but at the same time, he falls in love soon, which makes him a love-sick puppy. But since he is younger in this drama, the character is also more hot-headed and realistic in his reactions.

