Komparison: Hallyu Heartthrob Lee Min Ho in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ versus in ‘Pachinko’

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, model, creative director and businessman. He gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016).

In ‘Boys Over Flowers’, he played the role of Gu Jun Pyo, the leader of the F4 and heir to the Shinhwa Group, one of the biggest companies in South Korea. His mother is a cruel woman who believes that only beneficial relationships are allowed. He is hot-tempered and believes that there is nothing that money can't buy.

Though he's unable to express his feelings, deep down, he has a heart of gold. He always tries to protect Jan Di even if it means hurting his own feelings. He torments Jan Di (Koo Hye Sun) after she stands up to his bullying ways, but ends up falling in love with her and does everything to protect her.

As this was one of his initial roles, he had a more satirical approach to the role. The character was frustrating at times as well but was definitely a heartthrob to the fans who loved K-Dramas back in the day!

Since then, he has taken on many different roles but the latest drama ‘Pachinko’ truly showed his acting prowess as he played a morally grey character named Koh Han Su, a Zainichi Korean man who lives in Osaka, Japan. Introduced as a merchant and fish broker who regularly visits Busan, South Korea. Set in the early 20th century, ‘Pachinko’ narrative draws on the real-life experiences of the zainichi, the name for people of Korean descent who form one of Japan's biggest ethnic minorities.

Lee Min Ho stole the show with his brooding looks, charismatic personality and vile outlook on life. He did a great job of being an antagonist in the drama who looks out for himself due to a rough childhood. These two roles show off the range of acting he has over the years.

Which Lee Min Ho drama is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.