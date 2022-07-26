Komparison: Jeon Yeo Been in ‘Vicenzo’ and her in ‘Be Melodramatic’

Actor Jeon Yeo Been is steadily rising the stairs of fame, that is to say, if she hasn’t tasted the feeling of being on top so far. Born on July 26, 1989, Jeon Yeo Been debuted in 2015 with a small role in ‘The Treacherous’. She has since taken on supportive roles in dramas like ‘Save Me’ and multiple films that surged her fame. Today, we compare her notable roles that are so starkly different yet essential to her journey.

Be Melodramatic:

One of the three female leads on the show, Jeon Yeo Been, played a past-ridden documentary filmmaker in the slice-of-life drama. She tackles grief on her own terms, dealing with persistent complex grief disorder, and hallucinating about her dead boyfriend (Son Seok Gu). Jeon Yeo Been, though not a groundbreaking portrayal as Lee Eun Jung, gave a praiseworthy performance. She outlines the many sides and emotions of someone dealing with life-changing pain and does it with a simplicity often missed in such roles.

Vincenzo:

Jeon Yeo Been as lawyer Hong Cha Young was a match made in casting heaven. A do-gooder and passionate being, her chemistry with Song Joong Ki as mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano was better than most romantically involved couples or bromances. She pulled off the energetic and seldomly action-driven role, almost making it seem as if it came naturally to her. Fans went gaga over her character, with a sharp dressing sense that oozed confidence.

What role did you prefer Jeon Yeo Been in? The calm but broken filmmaker Lee Eun Jung or the headstrong but messy lawyer Hong Cha Young? Let us know below.

