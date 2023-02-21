Komparison: Kang Ha Neul’s two popular drama roles featuring When the Camellia Blooms and The Heirs

Kang Ha Neul is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in television dramas The Heirs, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, When the Camellia Blooms and Insider. He began his journey as a young child but began to gain popularity for his varied roles and handsome features, here are some of our favorite roles of his and how he has changed over the years:- Kang Ha Neul in The Heirs:

'The Heirs' is definitely a work starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin, but it is also a work with numerous subs supporting them. Kang Ha Neul as a senior, Choi Jin Hyuk as an older brother, and Lim Joo Eun between the two are meaningful sub-leads, and Krystal and Kang Min Hyuk are also supporting roles, so their importance and impact are certain. The same goes for Kim Ji Won who plays Rachel Yoo, Yoon Son Ha, who is Rachel Yoo's mother, and Choi Won Yeong, who plays Choi Jin Hyuk's secretary and Kang Min Hyuk's father.