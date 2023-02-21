Komparison: Kang Ha Neul’s two popular drama roles featuring When the Camellia Blooms and The Heirs
As we celebrate Kang Ha Neul’s birthday, let’s take a look at the various roles of Kang Ha Neul.
Kang Ha Neul is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in television dramas The Heirs, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, When the Camellia Blooms and Insider. He began his journey as a young child but began to gain popularity for his varied roles and handsome features, here are some of our favorite roles of his and how he has changed over the years:-
Kang Ha Neul in The Heirs:
'The Heirs' is definitely a work starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin, but it is also a work with numerous subs supporting them. Kang Ha Neul as a senior, Choi Jin Hyuk as an older brother, and Lim Joo Eun between the two are meaningful sub-leads, and Krystal and Kang Min Hyuk are also supporting roles, so their importance and impact are certain. The same goes for Kim Ji Won who plays Rachel Yoo, Yoon Son Ha, who is Rachel Yoo's mother, and Choi Won Yeong, who plays Choi Jin Hyuk's secretary and Kang Min Hyuk's father.
In that respect, 'The Heirs' has become a work with extremely rare supporting characters and almost full of sub-leaders, and because of this, this obvious Cinderella story could be turned into a story like a complete collection of fairy tales filled with 'rich' content. In here, Kang Ha Neul plays the role of a confident senior of the main cast members who doesn’t let anyone in his way and pursues whatever he feels is right. His smirk and knowing looks shows how mature he is compared to the rest of the cast.
Kang Ha Neul in When the Camellia Blooms:
'When the Camellia Blooms' is a bombastic romance about Hwang Yong Sik (Kang Ha Neul) who wakes up Oh Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin), a beast trapped in prejudice. 'When the Camellia Flower' drew a lot of love for portraying the simple love story of Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul. The drama recorded an audience rating of 23.8%, while Gong Hyo Jin received the grand prize at the '2019 KBS Drama Awards'. A series of murders occur in a quiet and friendly rural neighborhood and in the middle of noisy Seoul, in places where 'such a thing' is unlikely to happen at all. And the criminals eventually target the main character.
In here, Kang Ha Neul played the role of a sweet police officer who becomes smitten with Oh Dong Baek from first glance but helps her see her worth over the course of the drama. He is a soft-hearted person who cries easily and cannot see others in pain.
